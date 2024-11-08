Trump 2.0: China Will Be Concerned About the Two Ts

On trade, Trump has threatened to use tariffs as leverage to penalise China. He had bandied about in the campaign to slap a blanket 60 percent tariff on all Chinese exports to the US. This would prove to be very damaging to the Chinese economy, which is already reeling under sluggish growth, high unemployment, property crash and weak domestic demand.

Experts also suggest that if such a ban is indeed imposed, it could reduce China’s projected economic growth rate of five percent by almost half. This would be a major setback for President Xi, adding to the many domestic challenges he is currently dealing with.