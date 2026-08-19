100 Days of TVK: Vijay Promised New Politics. Has He Delivered?

Thalapathy Vijay’s first 100 days as Chief Minister should not be judged by whether he has transformed Tamil Nadu overnight. No government can do that. The more important question is whether the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has begun to change the way political power is exercised.

Vijay came to power promising more than a change of government. He criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for family control, corruption, and intolerance of dissent, and presented TVK as an alternative political culture. The first 100 days are therefore a test of political conduct, not just performance. On that test, the record is mixed.