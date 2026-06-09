As DMK Exits INDIA Bloc, Stalin-led Party Eyes a New Anti-BJP Alliance

According to Siasat, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan stated that the party’s decision to leave the INDIA bloc was prompted by Congress’s actions, particularly its post-poll alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. Elangovan described this as a betrayal and emphasised that DMK would now operate independently, making decisions based on its own state-level committee rather than collective alliance directives.