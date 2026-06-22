Thalapathy Vijay’s Political Dreams Were 32 Years in the Making

In the past decade, Tamil cinema critics have continuously linked Vijay’s anti-establishment positioning in films with the assumption that he would eventually transition into politics. But to fathom the meticulous planning involved in his rise to CM-ship, we must travel further back, into the 1990s, when the child star Vijay, son of singer-writer Shoba Chandrasekhar and director SA Chandrasekhar, stepped into adulthood. If, as it appears in retrospect, the moves the family made then were prompted by a vision of Vijay 2.0 now unfolding before us, then this must rank as the longest-running election campaign in Indian history, with portents for Vijay’s future in the profession.

It is standard practice for south Indian fans and media to bestow honorary titles on superstars, mostly men. (Sometimes this happens at the behest of stars themselves, but is made to seem organic. That’s a separate discussion.) Rajinikanth, for instance, is Superstar and Thalaivar (Leader). Unlike media coinages for north Indian stars—such as The Big B for Amitabh Bachchan—nicknames for southern stars now customarily run as prefixes in film credits. Vijay’s trajectory is uncommon in this regard. Rajinikanth was a box-office draw for over a decade before a text plate trumpeting “Super Star Rajni” surfaced in the credit rolls of his films. Vijay, however, had done just a couple of lead roles as an adult when, in 1994, he was credited as Ilaya Thalapathy (Young Commander) Vijay in Rasigan (Admirer) directed by his father and written by his mother.