Congress Backs Vijay, Dumps DMK: Is it Back as Tamil Nadu's Kingmaker?

The 1989 Assembly election was held in the shadow of two big events. First, MGR's death in 1987, which led to the AIADMK's split between the Jayalalithaa and Janaki factions. Second, a rise of anti-Congress sentiment due to the Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to send the Indian Peace Keeping Force to Sri Lanka as well as the 1986 anti-Hindi agitation. The Congress itself split over which AIADMK faction to support in the state, with Sivaji Ganesan forming his own party to support the Janaki faction of AIADMK.

The DMK won the elections comfortably but the Jayalalithaa faction was able to establish itself as the dominant AIADMK. This led to unification of AIADMK under Jayalalithaa and sealing of an alliance with the Congress for the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. The DMK was routed, failing to win even a single seat.

The alliance continued in the 1991 Lok Sabha election and Assembly election, held in the shadow of former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. The AIADMK and Congress won a landslide securing 225 out of 234 seats in the Assembly besides winning all 39 Lok Sabha seats.

By 1996, a major faction of the Tamil Nadu Congress led by GK Moopanar split and formed the Tamil Maanila Congress. It allied with the DMK in the 1996 elections. They swept 221 Assembly seats and all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. P Chidambaram became union finance minister for the first time as part of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa became part of the NDA at the national level in 1998.

By 2001, the Congress had reunited in Tamil Nadu and it fought in alliance with the AIADMK. Jayalalithaa won the state again. The DMK at that time was with the NDA.