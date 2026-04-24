TN Polls: Unrelated Clip Viral as Cash Seized From Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Aide

A video showing large stacks of cash seized from a warehouse allegedly linked to a friend of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is being shared on social media.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to an NDTV video report from that featured visuals similar to those in the viral clip.
It noted that a search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) resulted in the recovery of over ₹17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata.
The agency conducted raids at six locations across the city, including one in the Garden Reach area, where cash-counting machines were brought in to tally the seized amount.
Similarly, India Today also covered this incident in and noted that the operations were linked to a mobile gaming app fraud case.
Team WebQoof no evidence to prove that Stalin's aid was caught in a scandal like such before polls.
Conclusion: The viral clip is old and unrelated to the Tamil Nadu elections.
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