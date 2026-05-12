How BJP and RSS See CM Joseph Vijay Differently

Gurumurthy disclosed that he had engaged with a number of leaders who tried to emerge as alternatives to the DMK and AIADMK but none of them could succeed.

In this context, Vijay's rise is being seen positively by the RSS.

"Dravidian politics is now dead. The word Dravida isn't there in Vijay's party name. He mainly came to power promising 'no corruption' and a change from these two parties. There is no ideological component," a former RSS functionary observed, speaking at a seminar in Delhi.

Gurumurthy pointed out, "Vijay visited Thiruchendur temple and Shirdi Sai Baba after the elections. He did it after polling, so it shows he believes in it and it wasn't for votes. This is a clear break from the earlier politics".

Sections in the RSS believe that Vijay may desist from "ideological attacks on Hinduism" and "unnecessary hostility with the Centre" and this should be seen as a positive development.

Another angle here is caste. Vijay isn't seen as "anti-Brahmin" and hasn't made any statements to that effect. He has also nominated Mylapore MLA P Venkataramanan, a Brahmin, as part of his Cabinet.

Vijay's films also provide a hint of his politics. They carry a strong populist message: anti-corruption, pro-poor, pro-farmers, women's empowerment. However, this is only part of the story. More than any other top star, Vijay's films contain themes related to Indian nationalism and Pakistan-backed terrorism: Beast, Thuppaki and Velayudham for instance.