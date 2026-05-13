CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Trust Vote With 144 MLAs' Support

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay secured the support of 144 MLAs and won the Tamil Nadu Assembly trust vote on 13 May 2026. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, which emerged as the single largest party in the recent elections, achieved this majority with backing from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, and a significant faction of rebel AIADMK legislators. The trust vote followed a period of intense political negotiations and internal opposition party divisions.
According to Deccan Herald, the TVK government’s majority was confirmed after the Speaker called for a division, with 144 MLAs standing in support. Chief Minister Vijay addressed the House, stating, “TVK has been chosen as the single largest party. We missed the majority mark by a small margin. This is not a minority govt, but a govt for the minorities.”
As reported by The Hindu, the trust vote saw 22 votes against and five abstentions. The support included AIADMK rebels, while the main AIADMK leadership, under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, opposed the motion. The DMK, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, staged a walkout before the vote, reducing the number of voting members present.
Midway through the proceedings, coverage revealed that the AIADMK split was decisive. The rebel faction, led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, defied the party whip and voted for the government, despite warnings of anti-defection action from the party leadership.
During the debate, reporting indicated that Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML MLAs publicly reiterated their support for the TVK government. The AMMK’s expelled MLA S. Kamaraj also declared support, while the BJP maintained neutrality and the PMK abstained from voting.
“This government will function with the speed of a horse and not indulge in horse trading,” Vijay stated during his reply in the Assembly.
At the start of the session, analysis showed that the TVK’s own tally was 106 MLAs, with allied support pushing the number above the majority mark. The Madras High Court had barred TVK MLA R. Srinivasa Sethupathi from voting, but the government’s position remained secure due to the additional backing from AIADMK rebels and smaller parties.
In the final count, details confirmed that the trust vote passed with 144 ‘ayes’, marking a significant political milestone for the newly formed TVK government. The Assembly witnessed heated exchanges, particularly as the AIADMK leadership objected to the participation of rebel MLAs.
Further examination highlighted that the government’s stability now depends on continued support from smaller allies and the AIADMK rebel faction. The evolving alliances could reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the coming months.
“If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will vanish. We decided to support the TVK, which got the victory,” stated C Ve Shanmugam.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.