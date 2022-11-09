Who Was Malcolm X and Why Are His ‘Assassins’ Being Paid $26 Million?

A firebrand African American Muslim activist, Malcolm X's assassination in 1965 has been a matter of mystery over the years. While three men were convicted for their role in his murder, two of them were exonerated after a 22-month investigation that concluded last year.
Three men were convicted of Malcolm X’s murder — Talmadge Hayer, Muhammad A Aziz, and Khalil Islam.
Hayer, also known as Thomas Hagan and Mujahid Abdul Halim, was one of the shooters in the assassination and was shot in the leg by Malcolm X’s bodyguard.
Aziz, then 26, and Islam, then 30, were hastily arrested with a lot of questionable evidence. Aziz is a US Navy veteran and a father of six children whereas, Islam was a ranking lieutenant at temple belonging to the Nation of Islam, a black Muslim organisation of which Malcolm X was once a member.
Hayer took to the stands twice during the trial and confessed, while maintaining that his co-defendants were innocent.
While Islam was released in 1987 and passed away in 2009 at the age of 74,Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Both men spent decades to clear their names.
It is widely believed that the convictions of Aziz and Islam were a result of misconduct in terms of legal charges and vague testimonies. Even though the two had alibis, they were thought to be involved in the assassination because of their involvement in the Nation of Islam (NOI).
The investigation into Malcolm X’s murder was reopened after the release of a Netflix documentary named Who Killed Malcolm X? and a biography on the case – The Dead Are Arising.
The investigation was filled with obstacles since many of the witnesses and key potential suspects were already dead. Not just that, much important evidence was lost to time and could no longer be tested. The reinvestigation also revealed documents that showed how much of the evidence pointed away from Aziz and Islam and towards other suspects.
According to The New York Times, police files, during the reinvestigation, also revealed that on the day of the assassination The New York Daily News had received a call saying Malcolm X would be murdered.
At the time when they were exonerated, judge Ellen N Biben said, as per The New York Times, “I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost.”
After being acquitted, Aziz decided to sue the New York State for $40 million for wrongful convictions, negligence and years spent in prison. The state settled the lawsuit for $26 million.
Shanies told reporters, “So, given the importance of the case and the immense length of time that this wrongful conviction lingered, it was important for the government to act quickly to do what was within its power to make it right.”
Born as Malcom Little in Omaha, Nebraska in 1925, Malcolm X was an influential African American religious and civil rights leader who widely talked about Black empowerment and Islam adoption.
Before formally accepting mainstream Islam, Malcolm X joined the Nation of Islam after being influenced by its leader Elijah Muhammad and his teachings while he was serving a jail sentence. Nation of Islam at the time was rising as a strong political and religious organisation in the US that advocated Black Nationalism and Islam.
After coming out of jail in 1952, Malcolm X meteorically rose up the ranks in the organisation, mainly owing to his stellar oratory skills. He soon became the organisation’s main speaker and leader.
Malcom X left Nation of Islam in 1964 and converted to Sunni Islam, adopting the name Malik el-Shabazz.
Malcolm X soon founded Afro-American Unity, an organisation urging oppressed Black people across the world to come together.
While his views were considered controversial by many, they changed during the course of his life, especially after he converted to Sunni Islam and travelled through Africa and met Muslims of all races in the 1960s.
While there were rumours that the Nation of Islam was planning to murder Malcolm X, he once famously said, “I live like a man who is dead already.”
Malcolm X was assassinated on 21 February 1965, during a speech at Audubon Ballroom at the age of 39. As soon as Malcolm X greeted the audience, someone threw a makeshift smoke bomb on the auditorium floor and the security in the front deserted their posts to go see the ruckus.
Hayer had pointed at four men who were involved in the assassination but that information was not revealed to anyone, a report by The Washington Post says.
The reinvestigation suggested that members of Nation of Islam were targetting Malcolm X after he left the organisation and a week before the assassination, Malcolm X’s home was firebombed while he was sleeping inside with his family, as per The New York Times.
Many, including family members, also alleged that the FBI and New York State Department were involved in the assassination because they saw him as a black radical who had to be brought down.
While the two men have been exonerated, the mystery of full extent of the conspiracy behind Malcolm's assassination is yet to be uncovered.
(With inputs from The New York Times and The Washington Post.)
