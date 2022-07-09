Assassination of Shinzo Abe: The Rarity of Gun Violence in Japan

The first step is to attend a class on gun laws and gun safety. If they can sit through those classes, then they have to pass a written exam.

If the applicant makes it past that stage, then they have to deal with a lot of paperwork that asks for details about family, education, and employment. It even asks them to show proof that they are not depressed or an alcoholic.

Then there is a full-day training course at shooting ranges where they learn how to use guns and how to hit a target. They have to pass a shooting test after that, with an accuracy of at least 95 percent.

Then they apply for a gun permit, and if it is issued, they can go and buy a gun.