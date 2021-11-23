Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead in Her House in New York

Her death has occurred in the backdrop of the New York Supreme Court exonerating two out of the three men who were convicted of murdering Malcom X in 1965.

Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam were judged to be "wrongfully convicted" after a two tear investigation.

The death of Malcolm X, an African-American human rights activists who had embraced Islam, had always been questioned by his family and by scholars.

He was the spokesman for the Nation of Islam (NoI), a black nationalist organisation that campaigned on religious and political lines.

During the early 1960s, Malcolm X became disillusioned with the organisation, and tensions became high with Elijah Muhammed, the leader of the NoI.

Thomas Hagan, a member of the NoI during Malcolm X's death, had confessed to killing the latter but had continuously maintained that Aziz and Islam were innocent.

(With inputs from CBS)