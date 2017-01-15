Watch: Martin Luther King Jr on Gandhi’s Non-Violence Teachings 

On his birth anniversary, we look at Martin Luther King Jr’s struggle for civil rights using Gandhi’s teachings.

(This story was first published on 15 January, 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint ’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.)

On his birth anniversary, The Quint dug out American Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr’s views on Gandhi’s principles of non-violence. King was heavily influenced by Gandhi’s ideas of fighting violence through the methods of peaceful protest and resistance, instead of taking up arms. In this black and white recording, you can hear in King’s own words how he interprets Gandhi’s teachings.

