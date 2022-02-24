Who Is Vladimir Putin, the Man Behind Europe's Biggest Crisis Since WWII?

With Russia sending troops into Eastern Ukraine in what is de facto an act of war, Europe is witnessing a crisis the magnitude of which has not been seen since World War II.

The focal point of this crisis is one man – Vladimir Putin.

The president of Russia seems to be undeterred by the sanctions that have been slapped on his administration's officials and his oligarch friends by the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and other countries.

Neither does he show any signs of easing tensions with Ukraine, Europe, and the US.

But who is he? What do know about him? How did he rise to power?

Here's a primer on Vladimir Putin – the man who's talk of the world right now.