Stay Home, Stay Calm: Ukraine Prez to Nation Amid Russian 'Invasion', Explosions

Zelenskyy had said earlier in an address to the citizens of Russia, "Today, I initiated a phone call with the Russian Federation President, which resulted in silence... this step could become the beginning of a big war."

"You're told it will liberate Ukrainians, but Ukrainians are free. You're told we're Nazis, but how can people who sacrificed over eight million lives for victory over Nazism, support Nazis? You're told Ukraine's a threat to Russia, it wasn't in past, it's not now, and it won't be later," Zelenskyy added.

Asking if the Russian citizens wanted war, he appealed to them, saying, "If Russian leadership doesn't want to sit down for peace, with us, then maybe it'll sit down at a table with you. Do Russians want war? I would very much like to answer this question. But the answer depends only on you, the citizens of the Russian Federation."