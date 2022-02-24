Ukraine Crisis: The Russian Gas Threat and Europe's Purchasing Alternatives

In light of Russia violating Ukrainian sovereignty by sending its troops to the Donbas region, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out certifying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (costing more than $10 billion) on 22 February.

Combined with its predecessor, Nord Stream, the two pipelines could supply 110 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe on an annual basis.

That is more than 25 percent of all the gas that EU countries use per year, according to the BBC.

Pulling the plug was a huge decision for Germany, Europe's largest economy, as it is dependent on Russia for more than 60 percent of its gas supply.

Additionally, because it takes away from it a cash cow, Russia might retaliate by reducing gas exports.