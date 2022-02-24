‘Will Respond in a Decisive Way’: Joe Biden After Putin’s Military Op in Ukraine

In the backdrop of powerful explosions being heard across Kyiv and Eastern Ukraine, the country's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba declared that Vladimir Putin had begun an 'all-out invasion of Ukraine,' calling it a 'war of aggression'.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling on Ukraine military to "lay down its arms", United States President Joe Biden said that "the prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."
He added that Putin has chosen "a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."
Meanwhile, in the backdrop of powerful explosions being heard across Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared that Putin had begun an "all-out invasion of Ukraine," calling it a "war of aggression."
Kuleba added, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
Pleading the world to "act immediately," he demanded "devastating and swift sanctions on Russia NOW. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine. Financial and Humanitarian assistance. Future of Europe and the world is at stake (sic)."
After launching the "military operation" in Ukraine, Putin said, "Our plans in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
He warned:
Meanwhile, Biden has said that he will "be monitoring the situation from White House this evening" and get regular updates from his national security team.
The US president added that he will meet with his G7 counterparts on the morning of Friday, 24 February, and that they will coordinate with their NATO allies.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow "accountable", news agency AFP reported.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet, "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."
Further, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Thursday to stop the war "in the name of humanity".
"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.
He added that the consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy.
(With inputs from AFP.)