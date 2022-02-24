Ukraine Invasion: Putin Has Overtly Violated Minsk Accords, So What Lies Ahead?

As Ukraine woke up to sounds of explosions across the country and stories of shelling in the eastern part of the country on Thursday, 24 February, conversations around the Minsk accords (2014-15) have reignited.

The agreements that eased fighting in the Donbas region have been blatantly violated by Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine.



Brokered by France and Germany to end the fighting in the Donbas region (the separatist enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk), Minsk I and II were hailed as a pathway to peace in Eastern Europe.

What are these accords? What was promised by those party to it? How has Russian President Vladimir Putin violated the agreements by sending in troops into the Donbas region? What happens next, now that the whole framework for peace has been destroyed?