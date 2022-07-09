US Prez Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Easing Abortion, Contraception Access

United States President Joe Biden on Friday, 8 July, signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare services, to ease access to abortions.

This comes two weeks after the country's Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years.

The executive order directs the government's health department to expand access to "medication abortion" – pills prescribed to end pregnancies – and ensure women have access to emergency medical care, family planning services and contraception.

It also advocates protecting doctors, women who travel for abortions, and mobile abortion clinics at state borders.