US Supreme Courts Overturns Roe v Wade, Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights

The US Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June, has overturned Roe v Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years.

Restrictions on abortions are expected in about half the states in the country, ruled by the Republican Party.

The 6-3 judgement is bound to spark protests across the country, with all three justices appointed by Donald Trump - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - ruling with the majority.

Former US President Barack obama reacted to the ruling, tweeting that "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."