US President Joe Biden Calls Roe's Reversal 'A Sad Day' For The US And The Court

US President Joe Biden directed the Health and Human Services Department to prepare to take measures to ensure that abortion and contraception medications are made available while he remarked that "the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk" with the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June.
Since 1973, the Roe vs. Wade ruling had protected a woman's right to choose to abort a pregnancy. Now that the Supreme Court of the United States overturned that ruling, a constitutional right has been taken away, said President Biden in his statement from the Cross Hall on Friday, 24 June.
Biden said that Roe v. Wade was the correct decision as a matter of constitutional law.
He added that he would use his power in order to protect the women in the states that might ban abortion following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Biden reiterated that once the Supreme Court has overturned a ruling, only the Congress can restore abortion protections on a federal level.
"No executive actions..can do that," he said.
Currently, Democrats control Congress. However, the midterm elections are coming up in November 2022 and they are expected to lose their majority stronghold. Thus, Republicans in the Congress might be able to pass legislation on abortion, as reported by NPR.
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement citing that it was because of him that the Supreme Court overturned a historical decision that had been a law of the land for about half a century.
Biden also cited that the three justices named by Donald Trump were the "core of today's decision to upend the scales of justice." He added that these justices deprived women of a fundamental right in the United States.
This decision, Biden said, is a "culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law."
Biden added that the state laws banning abortion will go into effect automatically. These laws are called "trigger laws".
However, the Supreme Court's decision does not prevent women from traveling to a state that still recognizes a woman's right to choose. It also does not hinder a healthcare professional in that state from treating her or providing her care.
Biden said that his administration will defend women's right to safely travel to a different state for abortion or reproductive health related care.