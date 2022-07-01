'Have To Codify Roe vs Wade in Law': Joe Biden Supports Ending Senate Filibuster

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday, 30 June, that he would support eliminating the filibuster to protect a woman's right to abortion given that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs Wade.

"We have to codify Roe vs Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action," Biden said.