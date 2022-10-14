US Capitol Riot| January 6 Panel Votes To Subpoena Trump: All You Need To Know

The United States House of Representatives committee probing the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, on Thursday, 14 October, unanimously voted to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if Trump fails to comply.

The House select committee’s members, seven Democrats and two Republicans, issued a subpoena to Trump, in an attempt to get him to provide documents and testimony under oath, in connection to the storming of the Capitol.