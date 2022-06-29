Capitol Riot | 'Trump Didn't Care They Had Weapons': Ex-Aide's Bombshell Claims

The then-deputy White House chief of staff Tony Ornato had told Trump on the morning of the riot that the mob was armed with weapons.

The president did not care.

"I don't [expletive] care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson heard Trump say when told about the armed mob marching to the capitol, according to her testimony.

"Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here."

Hutchinson even went on to say that Trump's own chief of staff had acknowledged the threat of violence leading up to the day, saying, "There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on January 6."