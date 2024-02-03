US Senate Committee Clears Drone Sale to India After Pannun Murder Plot Concerns

"I support deepening our bilateral relationship with India as long as that partnership is based on mutual trust and respect. Championing human rights and democratic values globally is one of my top priorities. Progress on these issues requires difficult discussions about our own democracy, as well as discussions with our closest allies and friends."

The notification from the State Department came after Chair Cardin and other ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee gave a nod to the deal and is a precursor to legislative approval from a bi-partisan congressional leadership.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, serves as the leader of the Senate committee, with Republican James Risch as the ranking member. Meanwhile, in the House Committee, Republican Michael McCaul chairs the committee, and Democrat Gregory Meeks is the ranking member.

Sources in Washington have told The Quint that the Biden administration engaged with all four leaders and their respective teams, addressing their concerns and securing their support, after which the State Department was able to formally notify Congress.