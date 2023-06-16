Yes to Predator Drone Deal Ahead of Modi’s US Trip: Will India ‘Reap’ Benefits?

India's Defence Ministry has granted approval for the procurement of "predator drones" from the United States just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US. However, the final decision on the acquisition will be made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Sources told The Quint that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the deal on Thursday, 15 June. The DAC is the top body in India’s defence ministry when it comes to acquisitions, which the CCS subsequently clears.