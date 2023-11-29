US Charges Indian National for Foiled Assassination of Khalistani Leader Pannun

A release from the US Attorney's office said that Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on 30 June this year.

The release said that an alleged Indian government employee, working with other individuals, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate the SFJ founder.

An administrator of the US' Drug Enforcement Agency Anne Milgram said that DEA stopped the plot at a tome where "a foreign government employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an international narcotics trafficker to murder" Pannun, a US citizen.