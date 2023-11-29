US Charges Indian National for Foiled Assassination of Khalistani Leader Pannun

The United States Attorney's Office, on Wednesday, 29 November, announced the filing of murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Last week, the Financial Times reported that US authorities foiled a conspiracy to assassinate designated terrorist and Sikhs for Justice founder Pannun on US soil.
US Attorney Damian Williams said:
“As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India."
A release from the US Attorney's office said that Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on 30 June this year.
The release said that an alleged Indian government employee, working with other individuals, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate the SFJ founder.
An administrator of the US' Drug Enforcement Agency Anne Milgram said that DEA stopped the plot at a tome where "a foreign government employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an international narcotics trafficker to murder" Pannun, a US citizen.
The Plot
The US Attorney's Office said that Gupta is an Indian national who lives in India, was involved in "international narcotics and weapons trafficking" and was associated to the Indian government employee in question.
It added that the government official in question described himself as a “Senior Field Officer” with responsibilities in “Security Management” and “Intelligence,” and who also has referenced previously serving in India’s Central Reserve Police Force. According to the release, the Indian government question allegedly directed the assassination plot from India.
Authorities said that around May 2023, the alleged Indian government employee recruited Gupta "to orchestrate the assassination" of Pannun in the US.
They furthered that at the government employee's direction, Gupta connected an individual, whom he believed to be a criminal associate but "was in fact a confidential source working with the DEA," to help contract a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City.
The source "introduced Gupta to a purported hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer" and the government employee "subsequently agreed in dealings brokered by Gupta to pay the [undercover officer] $100,000 to murder" Pannun, according to the US' release.
"On or about June 9, 2023, [Indian government employee] and GUPTA arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the [undercover officer] as an advance payment for the murder."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
