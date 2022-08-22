Explained: Why India Is Looking To Buy MQ-9B Drones From US for $3 Billion
Another version of this drone was used to launch a missile that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri last month.
India is in an advanced stage of negotiations with the United States to buy 30 MQ-9B armed drones for over $3 billion, people familiar with the developments told PTI on Sunday, 21 August.
Notably, another version of this drone, the MQ-9A Reaper, was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul last month.
The deal was reportedly discussed in the fourth two-plus-two foreign and defence ministerial dialogue between India and the US in Washington in April. Talks are currently focused on resolving certain issues related to cost, weapons package, and technology sharing, PTI reported.
1. What Are These Drones Capable Of?
Manufactured by General Atomics, MQ-9B are drones designed to perform long-endurance, medium-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, but they can also be used to deliver explosive payloads.
The drones are capable of speeds up to 210 Knots (roughly 388 kmph) and can reach an altitude upwards of 40,000 feet. They are also capable of remaining airborne for over 35 hours and carrying four Hellfire missiles each.
The MQ-9B has two variants – SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian. The latter is fitted with special equipment intended for maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.
2. Where Have They Been Used?
The US Air Force has extensively used MQ-9 drones in the middle east since 2007. Most recently it was used to fire the Hellfire R9X missile that killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan's Kabul.
Apart from India, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Australia are all in the process of acquiring the MQ-9B variant, which was designed to meet NATO standards.
In 2020, the Indian Navy took two MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics for one year to conduct surveillance over the Indian Ocean. The lease period was subsequently extended.
3. Why Is India Looking To Buy Them?
After the 2020 border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese forces, India has been looking to acquire unmanned aircraft for surveillance and reconnaissance along the line of actual control (LAC).
At the same time, the Indian Navy wants to be able to keep an eye on the movements of Chinese warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean. For this reason, India even signed a $2.6 billion deal with the US to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Navy in 2020.
"Our Indian customer has been impressed by the MQ-9's over-the-horizon ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) support for surface units and Indian warships, as well as the exceptional endurance and operational availability of the platform," Lall said.
4. India-US Defence Ties
While, historically, India has bought most of its defence equipment from the erstwhile USSR and Russia, there has been a noticeable shift towards the US in recent years.
Over the past decade, India has purchased several US-sourced platforms including Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks, Boeing P-8 Poseidons, Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Boeing C-17 Globemaster IIIs, Boeing AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, and M777 howitzers.
India became a 'major defence partner' of the US in 2016 and the two nations signed a pact to allow their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.
In 2018 and 2020, other agreements were signed to boost bilateral defence ties, and facilitate the exchange of information, logistics, and high-end technology.
(With inputs from PTI.)
