Explained: Why India Is Looking To Buy MQ-9B Drones From US for $3 Billion

India is in an advanced stage of negotiations with the United States to buy 30 MQ-9B armed drones for over $3 billion, people familiar with the developments told PTI on Sunday, 21 August.

Notably, another version of this drone, the MQ-9A Reaper, was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul last month.

The deal was reportedly discussed in the fourth two-plus-two foreign and defence ministerial dialogue between India and the US in Washington in April. Talks are currently focused on resolving certain issues related to cost, weapons package, and technology sharing, PTI reported.