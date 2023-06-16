Yes to Predator Drone Deal Ahead of Modi’s US Trip: Will India ‘Reap’ Benefits?

The 30 MQ-9B predator-armed drones, also known as Reapers, will be equally distributed among India’s Tri services.
India's Defence Ministry has granted approval for the procurement of "predator drones" from the United States just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US. However, the final decision on the acquisition will be made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
Sources told The Quint that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the deal on Thursday, 15 June. The DAC is the top body in India’s defence ministry when it comes to acquisitions, which the CCS subsequently clears.
The 30 MQ-9B predator-armed drones, also known as Reapers, will be equally distributed among India’s tri-services.
Notably, the deal, which has seen significant pressure being applied from the US, comes a week before Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to the US for an official state visit hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The MQ-9B Reaper, also known as the Predator drone, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
It was originally utilised by the United States Air Force (USAF) and other international military forces and is designed for extended surveillance and strike missions at high altitudes. Serving as the successor to the MQ-1 Predator drone, the Reaper offers several notable features.
Equipped with nine hard points (attachment points), the Reaper can carry a range of payloads, including sensors, laser-guided bombs, and air-to-ground missiles.
Moreover, it is capable of accommodating multiple mission payloads, such as Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) systems, Lynx, multi-mode radar, multi-mode maritime surveillance radar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), laser designators, as well as various weapons and payload packages, making it a versatile and formidable asset for surveillance, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes.
The US Air Force has extensively used MQ-9 drones in the Middle East since 2007. Most recently, it was used to fire the Hellfire R9X missile that killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan's Kabul.
Apart from India, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Australia are all in the process of acquiring the MQ-9B variant, which was designed to meet NATO standards.
After the US facilitated India’s inclusion in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), an informal, non-treaty in the interest of non-proliferation of missiles, making it eligible to procure long-range drones like the MQ-9B, India sent a letter to the US Government to procure 22 MQ-9B Guardian Predator, manufactured by America’s top drone maker, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-AIS).
Initially, India had shown interest in acquiring both the unarmed Sea Guardian drones for the Navy and the armed Predator B drones for attack purposes. However, some members of the defence and security establishment believed that a single type of drone could fulfill both types of operations.
Moreover, it was reported that the Indian Air Force was rethinking the procurement because of more pressing issues and risks of the drone surviving in disputed airspace, such as Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) or along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was reportedly concerned that the state-of-the-art technology would fall into the hands of potential adversaries.
The IAF instead looked to give preference to the acquisition of multi-role fighter jets with long-range missile capabilities, while the Indian Army may look at replacing the dated T-72 tank.
It was reported in March 2021 that the acquisition of 30 armed drones from the US would likely be taken by the DAC in April for approval.
The MQ-9B would enable the Indian military to fly farther than any other drone in this category and take up a larger variety of assignments compared to any other drone.
General Atomics Global Corporation CEO Vivek Lall said that the drones can “deliver full-motion video in virtually any conditions, day or night, as well as other kinds of detailed sensing with their onboard systems.”
Moreover, the drone will also serve as a node which connects forces over land and sea, courtesy of its communications relay, and include other surveillance, intelligence, and military systems.
“These aircraft can conduct search and rescue, help fight wildfires, support customs authorities, augment naval forces and take many other tasks,” Lall said.
However, India has several threat areas that the MQ-9B drone does not address – most crucially, incursions from land borders.
After the 2020 border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese forces, India has been looking to acquire unmanned aircraft for surveillance and reconnaissance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
At the same time, the Indian Navy wants to be able to keep an eye on the movements of Chinese warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean. For this reason, India even signed a $2.6 billion deal with the US to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Navy in 2020.
Meanwhile, the cost of a bare drone platform will come up to $100 million, and a full array of weapons systems will also cost a similar amount, reports said. To put this into perspective, India purchased the Dassault Rafale at a cost of $115 million per aircraft.
