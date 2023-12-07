US Hearing on Targeting Dissenters Abroad Mentions Indian ‘Plot' To Kill Pannun

Just last week, an indictment confirmed that US law enforcement foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Sikhs for Justice founder Pannun on US soil.
For the first time, the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations included India in it's discussion around "transnational repression and authoritarians targeting dissenters abroad" on Wednesday, 6 December, following allegations of an alleged Indian government employee-directed plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Democrat Senator from Maryland Ben Cardin said:
Cardin said that he would soon introduce the International Freedom Protection Act to address the “growing use of transnational oppression by autocratic and illiberal states" and added that it is "a deadly serious threat to the safety of diaspora and exile communities."
Democrat Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine called the claims of India targeting "Sikh" leaders abroad “highly disturbing," the South China Morning Post reported.
“We’re dealing with a nation that we have such strong connections to. We have military connections, economic connections, our Indian American diaspora community in the United States is such an important part of who we are as a country,” Kaine added, according to SCMP.
Just last week, an indictment confirmed that US law enforcement foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Sikhs for Justice founder Pannun on US soil, with the attorney's office filing charges against an Indian national who, along with a purported Indian government staffer, allegedly conspired to kill Pannun in June 2023.
Representative James Risch, a Republican from Idaho and the ranking member of the committee seemed to make reference to both India and China during his opening statements and said, "Governments who have gotten away with silencing dissidents inside their own country are now trying to stifle free speech around the world, including the United States."
Washington-based non-profit advocacy group Freedom House's President Michael Abramowitz addressed the panel as a witness and said that "when we see an Indian government agent plotting to murder a Sikh activist in New York City; we have a global problem."
“Whether a government engages in transnational oppression should be a factor, a significant factor, determining the nature of bilateral relations and the closeness of any partnership," he added.
The US Attorney's Office said that 52-year-old Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who lives in India, was involved in "international narcotics and weapons trafficking," and was associated with the Indian government employee in question.
Authorities said that around May, the alleged Indian government employee recruited Gupta "to orchestrate the assassination" of Pannun in the US.
They further said that at the government employee's direction, Gupta contacted an individual, whom he believed to be a criminal associate but "was in fact a confidential source working with the DEA," to help hire a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City.
Gupta allegedly also said that in light of Nijjar’s murder, there was “now no need to wait” to kill Pannun.
