Ukraine War Highlights Growing Strategic Importance of Private Satellite Firms

The earliest commercial satellite remote-sensing companies worked closely with the military from the beginning, but many of the newer entrants were not developed with national security applications in mind. Planet Labs, the US-based company that has played a big role in the Ukrainian conflict, describes its customers as those in “agriculture, government, and commercial mapping,” and it hopes to expand to “insurance, commodities, and finance.”

Spire, another US company, was originally focused on monitoring weather and tracking commercial maritime activity. However, when the US government set up pilot programmes in 2016 to evaluate the value of data from these companies, many of the companies welcomed this new source of revenue.