Russia’s Withdrawal From Intl Space Station May Mean Early Demise of Orbital Lab

Russia intends to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, according to an announcement from Yuri Borisov, the new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, in a meeting with Vladimir Putin on 26 July 2022. Borisov also said future efforts will focus on a new a Russian space station.

Current agreements on the ISS have it operating through 2024, and the station needs Russian modules to stay in orbit. The United States (US) and its partners have been seeking to extend the station’s life to 2030. Russia’s announcement, while not a breach of any agreement or an immediate threat to the station’s daily operation, does mark the culmination of months of political tensions involving the ISS.