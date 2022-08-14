India Hid Russian Origin of Exported Fuel, Claims US: RBI Official

The United States has claimed that India is exporting fuel made from Russian crude to the US and hiding its origin, a top Indian central banker told news agency Reuters on Saturday, 13 July.



An Indian ship picked up oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat on the west coast, where it was refined and shipped to the US, said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

A top Indian central banker said on Saturday that this was in clear violation of US sanctions.

"The refined output was put back on that ship and it set sail without a destination. In the mid-seas it received the destination so it reached its course, went to New York," Michael Patra said.