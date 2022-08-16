Suu Kyi Gets 6 More Years in Jail as Court Convicts Her in 4 Corruption Cases

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi has denied all the charges and her lawyers are expected to apply for appeals in the following days.

In total, Suu Kyi faces nearly a dozen charges against her and if found guilty of all, she could be looking at more than 100 years of jail time.

Her supporters and observers around the world say that the charges she is facing are meant to legitimise the military junta's rule in Myanmar and to permanently remove her from the country's political scene.