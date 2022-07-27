Russia’s Withdrawal From Intl Space Station May Mean Early Demise of Orbital Lab

It’s unclear why Russia made this announcement now.

Tensions surrounding the ISS have been high since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. At the time, Dmitry Rogozin, then head of Roscosmos, insinuated that Russia’s leaving the ISS might be a possibility.

However, Rogozin was recently fired, and NASA and Roscosmos announced a seat swap for the ISS.

Under this deal, an American astronaut would launch to the station on a future Soyuz mission while a cosmonaut would launch on an upcoming SpaceX Dragon launch. The two moves together suggested that the two sides might still be able to find ways to work together in space. But it seems those impressions were misleading.

The announcement also comes as the US is considering the future beyond the ISS. NASA is currently in the first phase of development of a commercial space station as a replacement for the orbiting lab. While accelerating the development of this new space station would be difficult, it does signal that the ISS is nearing the end of its productive and inspirational life, no matter what Russia does.