Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Which Nations Have Imposed Sanctions & Who Have Been Hit?

As Russian troops, under orders from President Vladimir Putin, marched into the separatist controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, the US and the UK among countries announced on Tuesday, 22 February, the initial wave of sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

These sanctions are the latest play by the US and by Western Europe during what is an extremely dangerous phase of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Which individuals and which banks have been sanctioned? And which countries have imposed the sanctions? Read on.