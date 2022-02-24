Russia's Putin Launches ‘Military Op’ in Ukraine, 'Premeditated War' Says Biden

Vladimir Putin.
(Photo: The Quint)
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling on Ukraine military to "lay down its arms", in what could be the beginning of an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
While lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency as fears over a Russian invasion continue to grow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days.
The parliament had approved Zelensky’s decree that imposes the emergency measure for 30 days starting Thursday, allowing authorities to impose restrictions on movement, ban political parties, and organisations in the interests of national security and public order.
Waiting for an allout invasion, Zelensky stated that it was up to Russians to oppose the attack.
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine and warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that as a long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent, he would stop the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, in view of the crisis
The UK had announced a series of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, including on five banks that have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires - who will also be hit with UK travel bans
After launching a "military operation" in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
He warned,
Responding to the the Russian "military operation" launched in Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."
He added, "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."
Civilian flights have been restricted in Ukrainian airspace "due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) issued to airmen on Thursday after a conflict monitor zone increased the risk to ‘do not fly’, Reuters reported.
Air India’s second special flight AI-1947 had left for Ukraine’s Boryspil on Thursday morning.
Journalist Matthew Chance, a 21-year veteran of CNN, wore his flak jacket and helmet live on the air as explosions were heard in Kyiv.
With a full Russian invasion in sight, US Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN Security Council, "We will continue to respond to Russia's action with unity. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table...Russia literally has violated Ukraine's sovereignty."
She added, "I met with Ukraine Foreign Minister. He said 'No one will be (left in relief) if Putin decides to move forward with this aggression against Ukraine. Your governments will face the same consequences as us if this continues."
Joining the list of countries that have asked its citizens to leave Ukraine, fearing an all-out Russian invasion, France on Wednesday also called on its citizens to leave Ukraine "without delay".
France's foreign ministry said in a statement, "In the context of serious tensions caused by the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders...French citizens finding themselves in Ukraine should leave the country without delay."
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, calling on Ukraine military to "lay down its arms", news agency AFP reported.
Putin added, "Foreign powers that intervene in Ukraine conflict will witness consequences they have not seen before."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during the UN Security Council meet, "Indeed an operation is being prepared (by Russia). President Vladimir Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance."
A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am on Thursday, with 182 Indian citizens, including students, an official of UIA in India told ANI.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the citizens of Russia amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, said on Thursday, "Today, I initiated a phone call with the Russian Federation President, which resulted in silence... this step could become the beginning of a big war," news agency ANI reported.
He added,
Appealing to Russian citizens, Zelenskyy further said, "If Russian leadership doesn't want to sit down for peace, with us, then maybe it will sit down at a table with you. Do Russians want war? I would very much like to answer this question. But the answer depends only on you, the citizens of the Russian Federation."
United Nations (UN) Security Council will convene for a second time this week to discuss Ukraine, news agency ANI reported.
Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, amid rising tensions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that it’s the responsibility of every “responsible” country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine, ANI reported.
