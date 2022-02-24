Russia's Putin Launches ‘Military Op’ in Ukraine, 'Premeditated War' Says Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling on Ukraine military to "lay down its arms", in what could be the beginning of an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

While lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency as fears over a Russian invasion continue to grow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days.

The parliament had approved Zelensky’s decree that imposes the emergency measure for 30 days starting Thursday, allowing authorities to impose restrictions on movement, ban political parties, and organisations in the interests of national security and public order.

Waiting for an allout invasion, Zelensky stated that it was up to Russians to oppose the attack.