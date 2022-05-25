Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed To Helm Crucial Finance Ministry

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to helm the crucial finance ministry, news agency AFP reported, quoting an official.

This comes amid an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948.

Mahinda Rajapaksa had resigned from the post of prime minister on 9 May, thereby, leading to the automatic dissolution of the cabinet.

Thirteen cabinet ministers had been appointed on two previous occasions following the appointment of Wickremesinghe as the prime minister on 12 May.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)