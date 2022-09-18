Tensions in Britain's Leicester After Pro-Hindutva Rallies in Muslim Localities

People from the Hindu as well as Muslim communities carried out demonstrations in the town, which led to violence.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Videos of hundreds of people taking to the streets in Britain's East Leicester were circulated on social media, which showed pro-Hindutva crowds raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and marching past Muslim localities on Sunday, 18 September.
The demonstration led to clashes in the area, reported BBC, with the police and the area's community leaders calling for peace.
A police spokesperson told the BBC that they were investigating "several incidents of violence damage" that were reported to the police, taking cognisance of a video being circulated, which shows a man "pulling down a flag outside a religious building" on Melton Road, Leicester.
In its latest statement issued on 18 September, the Leicester Police said that its officers attempted to engage with the crowds to maintain control.
The statement gave an update on the situation in East Leicester.
The spate of violence is said to have begun after the India versus Pakistan cricket match held on 28 August, as a part of the 2022 Asia Cup tournament.
More visuals on social media show people raising slogans against Pakistan, along with pro-Hindutva and pro-Islam slogans in separate incidents.
Local news outlet Leicester Live reported that a total of 27 people were arrested in connection with the violence as of 18 September, which led to an emergency meeting between the police and community leaders in the area.
Together, both groups called for calm and encouraged people to go home.
On 1 September, East Leicester MP Claudia Webbe wrote to the police about violence breaking out on Shaftsbury Avenue, appreciating their actions in engaging with the community to prevent further violence.
She highlighted her constituents' concerns that though the "violence was seemingly motivated by nationalist sentiments," they also believed that it was a "consequence of underlying Islamophobia in parts of Leicester's communities, rather than an isolated incident."
Her first letter was sent on 1 September.
In a second letter penned on 14 September, titled 'Incitement to hate and ongoing disturbances in Leicester East,' Webbe informed the police about allegations of hate towards "specific nationalities, race and/or religions" predating the Asia Cup, which implied that the tensions "may be more longstanding" and not related to the cricket tournament.
Webbe went on to inform the police that she had learnt of "fake social media posts" that were designed to entrap locals into attending a "fake and hateful" event, "which was intent on causing unnecessary alarm, fear, and distress."
In her second letter on 14 September, Webbe highlighted her constituents' concerns.
She called on the police to ensure that misinformation did not do more harm in the area, and informed them that there might be more "attempts to trigger clashes."
(With inputs from BBC and Leicester Live.)
