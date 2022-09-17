86 Percent Of Anti-Muslim Content On Twitter Comes From US, UK, India: Study

In 2021, the United Nations strongly urged the global community to "take all necessary measures" to fight discrimination against Muslims. They have asked the community to "prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred that constitutes incitement to violence".

The UN also expressed concern that the anti-Muslim hatred has reached "epidemic proportions".

However, social media companies have not removed anti-Muslim content from the platforms yet.

This has led to a devastating effect on Muslim minority communities across the globe as Twitter becomes a primary source for the proliferation and amplification of anti-Muslim hatred, according to a report by TRT World.

The Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) researchers analysed the anti-Muslim content produced by the three highest anti-Muslim content producing countries: US, UK, and India, and identified key themes such as association of Islam with terrorism, depiction of Muslims as perpetrators of sexual violence, the conspiracy that makes false claims that Muslim immigrants are replacing white in the West and Hindus in India, and the characterisation of halal as an inhumane practice that stereotypes the so-called "barbarity" of Islam.