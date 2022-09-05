Muslim Cab Driver in Hyderabad Assaulted, Asked To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A Muslim cab driver in Hyderabad was allegedly chased and attacked by a group of six men, who also forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the early hours of Sunday, 4 September.

Syed Lateefuddin, an Uber driver, said he was on his way to Alkapuri to pick up a passenger when he was chased and attacked by a group of men on bikes around 3:45 am on Sunday.

The men allegedly chased his car for about three kilometres and damaged it. They also allegedly robbed Lateefuddin of Rs 6,000, took some of his documents, and asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' Incidentally, it was Lateefuddin’s first day on the job.