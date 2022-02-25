Russia-Ukraine War: Fear Grips Stranded J&K Students & Parents Back Home

Zaffer Ali, 23, a Kashmiri student enrolled in the Odessa National Medical University in Ukraine, woke up on Thursday just in time to prepare for Muslim dawn prayers during the small hours in this port city on the edges of Eastern Europe, when heard the wail of sirens, followed by loud bangs and thuds.

He rushed to the window of his dormitory and began filming the attack. The video, shared with The Quint, shows a plume of grey smoke spiralling in the air. Some students, Ali included, exclaimed in surprise and prayed for mercy.

An estimated 180 to 200 students from Jammu & Kashmir are currently living in Ukraine, most of them students of medicine.