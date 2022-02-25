137 Dead, Explosions in Kyiv; ‘Left Alone’ Against Russia, Says Ukraine Prez

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling upon Ukraine military to lay down its arms. Live updates.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed that 137 have died in the first day of fighting after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, AFP reported.
Soon after the Russian invasion in Ukraine was launched, explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes were reported from across the nation. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has been "left alone" to fight Russia.
Loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.
The Russian troops have seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, after fighting between the Ukrainian military and the invading forces, as per reports.
PM Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on the phone, appealing for an immediate cessation of violence
Russian forces have reportedly broken into the country from the north of Kyiv region, AFP quoted Ukraine border guards as saying. They have also launched an invasion into Ukraine through Crimea in the south
Martial Law was declared in Ukraine on Thursday morning
The Indian Ambassador in Kyiv has issued a statement, saying that the embassy is working to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine
World Bank has said that it's ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine and warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand, which has motivated Russia to declare military action
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilisation to counter the Russian invasion, news agency AP reported.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, to discuss "Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine".
Price said, "Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire."
This came after Biden told reporters during a White House news conference, "We are going to have consultations with India (on the Ukrainian crisis). We haven't resolved that fully."
Following which, US reached out to India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council, seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.
Hours after China called for restraint on all sides in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while saying the military operation should not be described as an "invasion", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is really a moment for China, or for any country, to think about what side of history they want to stand on."
She added, "US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke with his (China) counterpart just a couple of days ago. President Biden is certainly open to speaking with his counterpart, but I don't have any prediction of that at this point."
President Joe Biden on Thursday, approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany, increasing the total of US-based forces sent to Europe to 12,000 this month.
The 7,000 troops will be deployed in Germany and will include an armored brigade combat team with “associated capabilities and enablers,” as per a Defense Department statement.
The Russian embassy informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While discussing the situation around Ukraine, Putin outlined fundamental assessments of Kiev's aggressive actions against the civilian population of Donbass, as well as its long-lasting destructive policy aimed at scrapping Minsk agreements.
Putin clarified that he had decided to launch the military operation as military developments on territory of Ukraine by the US and its NATO alliesit had become unacceptable for Russia, the embassy said.
Some issues of bilateral cooperation were also touched upon in the context of the Russian-Indian summit held in December 2021 in New Delhi. It was agreed to further maintain contacts at various levels, the embassy added.
Russia has 'complete air superiority' over Ukraine, AFP reported quoting Western intelligence official.
Canada is imposing new sanctions on 58 Russian individuals and entities, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was quoted by AFP.
The new sanctions will target 58 Russian individuals and entities, including banks and the ministers of defense, finance, and justice. Canada will also cease issuing any export permits for Russia and will cancel all existing ones.
Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterpart in Slovakia, Ivan Korcok.
Later, Jaishankar said, "Discussed situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia."
United States President Joe Biden has said that President of Russia Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and that the former has no plans to talk to the latter.
"Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences. Sanctions on four more Russian banks, including VTB," Biden was quoted by new agency ANI.
Further, he added, "Export controls will cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports. We are prepared to respond to Russia's cyberattack."
On being asked if India is with the United States, Biden stated, "We are in consultation with India today, we haven't resolved that completely."
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorised his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, AFP reported quoting an independent monitor.
