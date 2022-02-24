'Maintain Calm, Stay Safe Where You Are': Indian Embassy Amid Ukraine Crisis

In an address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that military bases around the country were under attack and declared Martial Law in the country.

"Russia performed strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guard units. In many cities of Ukraine people heard the blasts," he said.

"The USA has started to unite international support. Today we need each of you to stay calm. If you can, stay at home. We are working. The army is working. The whole security and defence sector of Ukraine is working," Zelenskyy added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."