Missiles Rain Down on Kyiv as Russia's War Against Ukraine Enters Day Two

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was battered by Russian missiles on Friday, 25 February, as the Russia's war against Ukraine entered into its second day.

Explosions and gunfire could be heard in Kyiv even before dawn, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western nations to provide his country the wherewithal to defend itself, AP reported.

Zelenskyy had said on Thursday that 137 people had died and 316 wounded in the conflict since the war erupted, including a number of civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

This comes after a full-scale military operation was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday via land, air, and sea.