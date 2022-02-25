Missiles Rain Down on Kyiv as Russia's War Against Ukraine Enters Day Two

Ukraine's defence ministry said that its army had killed around 800 Russian troops and destroyed 30 tanks, seven aircrafts and six helicopters, news agency ANI reported.
Ukraine's capital Kyiv was battered by Russian missiles on Friday, 25 February, as the Russia's war against Ukraine entered into its second day.
Explosions and gunfire could be heard in Kyiv even before dawn, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western nations to provide his country the wherewithal to defend itself, AP reported.
Zelenskyy had said on Thursday that 137 people had died and 316 wounded in the conflict since the war erupted, including a number of civilians, Al Jazeera reported.
This comes after a full-scale military operation was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday via land, air, and sea.
As per reports, Kyiv was facing an imminent attack, as Ukrainian military said on Friday that Russian saboteurs were spotted around five kilometres away.
Ukraine also said that Russia was using the Gomel airfield in Belarus to prepare their troops to launch an all-out offensive against Kyiv, as per reports by Al Jazeera.
Russian forces have bombed more than 30 civilian sites since the beginning of their attack on Ukraine, the country’s interior ministry has said, according to a report by the Interfax news agency.
Vadym Denysenko, a ministry official, was quoted as saying, “The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects. But 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours."
Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba put out a tweet during the explosions on Friday, saying, "Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany."
On the other hand, Russia's defence ministry said that it had destroyed a number of Ukrainian air bases since Thursday.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera, AP, Reuters, and ANI.)
