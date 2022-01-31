Ukraine: US Promises 'Mother of All Sanctions', Kyiv Urges Moscow to Back Down

The Senate foreign relations committee of the United States government announced on Sunday, 30 January, that it was close to passing a legislation against Russian President Vladimir Putin that would be "the mother of all sanctions," Reuters reported.

As Putin continued to build up troops, thereby making an invasion of Ukraine seem imminent, US Senators reiterated that they cannot have another "Munich moment", which is a reference to the 1938 agreement between Hitler and then British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, that allowed Nazi Germany to annex Czechoslovakia.

The allied powers had agreed to allow Hitler to do so because they wrongly believed that it would satisfy Hitler's expansionist demands.