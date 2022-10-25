Rishi Sunak: From Taxes to Immigration, What Policies To Expect From New UK PM?

After losing his previous bid, Rishi Sunak is finally the prime minister of the United Kingdom. It was never really off the table, given the state of the country's economy and Liz Truss's disastrous start to her premiership. The latter eventually resigned last week.

As India and Indians around the world celebrated Diwali on 24 October, MP Penny Mordaunt – Sunak's only remaining rival in the race to succeed Truss – pulled out, making the Indian-origin former chancellor the next leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister of the UK.

As prime minister, Sunak will have a mountain of challenges to deal with. The biggest one, of course, is the economy. There are, however, plenty of other issues that the country is facing from immigration to climate change to Russia. What are the policies that the new prime minister is expected to initiate with respect to these challenges?