UK's First Non-White PM? The Rise of Rishi Sunak Within the Conservative Party

During the first COVID-19-induced lockdown in the UK, Sunak was obsessed with jobs.

When Britain was enduring its first lockdown, few ministers spoke up with regards to the loosening of restrictions to prevent the economy from entering into a recession.

A national lockdown was initiated in the country on 23 March 2020. And despite the government appearing to be fully united in its war against COVID-19, there were some ministers who wanted the lockdown lifted in a matter of weeks.

Some of these ministers included Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was worried about the increasing rates of domestic violence, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who wanted children back in school, and Sunak himself.

On the other side were ministers like Health Secretary Matt Hancock, whose first priority was to prevent a surge of cases to protect the National Health Service from being flooded with patients.

Sunak kept emphasising that protecting people from the virus and from unemployment cannot be treated as a zero-sum game. In a press conference on 14 April, he said: