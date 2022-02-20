Invading Ukraine May Never Have Been Putin’s Aim: Threat Alone Could Serve Goals

An invasion is not the only way the crisis in Ukraine can play out. Image used for representative purposes.
A may yet provide an off-ramp for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose placement of along Russia’s border with its smaller neighbour kicked off the current crisis.
Indeed, the have throughout the weeks-long crisis accused the US and UK of stirring panic with talk of an imminent invasion.
As a scholar who has studying Russian history, I see the current crisis in a broader context. If you zoom out from the events of the past few weeks, it is possible to see this dangerous standoff as part of the continuing fallout from the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Some 30 years on, the architecture of what is supposed to be the “” is still being built.
Russia is a and feels insecure. If countries were able to experience emotions, Russia’s dominant feeling would be, I believe, humiliation. It feels it is a victim of Western expansion and wants a restoration of its lost influence.
This weakened but still ambitious regional power faces a global one, the United States, that is similarly fearful of losing its sway around the world in the face of a and the economic threat of China. That standoff – between two hegemons, one regional, the other global – leaves Ukraine as the pawn in the middle.
What is going on in Ukraine fits with a military concept called “”. This refers to the territory between a country and what it perceives to be hostile enemies.
But from 1991, until it enveloped most of those formerly Warsaw Pact countries. Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria , as did the three former Soviet Baltic republics of .
And then came the in April 2008. The NATO heads of states at that meeting “welcomed” the aspirations displayed by Ukraine and Georgia and said it would hold the door open to future membership for both countries, though it pointedly did not invite Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance.
Russia’s strategic depth had by that time already shrunk considerably since the early 1990s. Putin now seems to fear it will be further eroded.
Indeed, US rockets have been . NATO member Turkey has which pounded Armenia into defeat during a in 2020, to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States carries out , and its troops are now .
In the same way that the US reacts to any signs of Russian or Chinese military , so too is Moscow keen to keep its strategic depth. Putin does not want a neighboring state falling under the military influence of what he sees as unfriendly nations. He wants a buffer.
Putin tends to be cautious and realistic in foreign policy. He is not as erratic as sometimes portrayed in the West. He knows that he isn’t playing a strong hand.
Russia’s defense budget, as he is well aware, is , never mind NATO as a whole, which spends almost 20 times what Russia spends on defense.
Russians also know what it means to bog down in a ground war as they for 10 years and as they are currently in the Donbass, in the eastern Ukraine. A full invasion would be a catastrophe for Russia.
The view of some in the West that is, I believe, a fantasy that a realist like Putin has himself rejected. Yes, in 2005 Putin commented that the was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century” and “a genuine tragedy” – a sentiment he of Russians. But pundits in the West are less eager to reference Putin’s that, “He who does not regret the break-up of the Soviet Union has no heart; he who wants to revive it in its previous form has no head.”
On the other hand, when it comes to Ukraine, the Russian president has in the past made rash moves. If he had hoped for a pro-Russian or neutral Ukraine, his precipitous seizure of Crimea and support for separatists in Donbass produced a more anti-Russian, nationalist Ukraine and inclined Ukrainians to throw their lot in with NATO and the West.
Russia and Ukraine, working with European partners, tried to lay out a new structure for Russian-Ukrainian relations during the 2015 , which were agreed to by Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany but never fully implemented. The breakaway Ukrainian regions bordering Russia were to be autonomous under a federal relationship with Kyiv. To Moscow, at least, Minsk II would have also provided assurances that Ukraine remain out of NATO. In June 2021, US President Joe Biden and Putin “agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreement”.
But the protocol never came into effect – Ukraine and Russia never agreed on what was being agreed to.
The current threat of invasion could be Putin’s attempt to refocus minds around such an agreement and force parties back to a dialogue. Indeed, French President Emmanuel Macron as the “only path on which peace can be built.”
Putin himself is facing hardliners back home. The Russian Parliament has already given permission to recognise the . And compared with some of the most rabid politicians and pundits jockeying for space on Russian media, Putin comes across as serious, sober, and competent.
Mixed in with these domestic political dynamics is the ever-present struggle of two hegemons – one regional, one global – trying to reassert influence at a time of perceived decline. In so doing, they appear, to me at least, to be talking across each other.
