Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelenskyy Asks Putin To Meet for Peaceful Resolution

Russia Ukraine Live News: Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 19 February, called for Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to rise.
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday to try to avert what Western powers predict will be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's strategic deterrence forces on Saturday reportedly conducted large-scale military and nuclear drills, overseen by Putin.
Fears are growing that a false-flag operation - an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party - could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack, according to Reuters.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday warned of an imminent invasion. The US had earlier issued a similar warning
Multiple explosions could be heard late Saturday and early Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported
Ukraine, on Saturday, said two soldiers were killed and four wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists
A US defence official on Friday said that over 50 percent of the Russian forces along the Ukraine border were now in tactical positions to attack
Russia on Friday welcomed India’s stance on the Ukraine crisis, which recommended quiet and constructive diplomacy
A report by the European Expert Association, a research group that focuses on security in Ukraine, and the technology watchdog group Reset Tech said that since October, misinformation researchers had observed rumours circulating widely online and in Russian news media that could be the groundwork for such an operation, NYT reported.
US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
The World Bank Group on Saturday said it was readying a $350 million disbursement for Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March as part of a plan for short- and long-term financing for the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
"I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting," Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, AP reported. "Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement."